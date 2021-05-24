Lawsuit blames Mankato senior facility for death

MANKATO — A wrongful death lawsuit blames a Mankato senior facility for a fatal fall.

Phyllis Spear, 98, died in June 2019 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato.

A civil lawsuit filed last week in Blue Earth County District Court faults the care facility and seeks financial damages for Spear’s three children.

Spear fell out of her bed, causing a fractured spine, broken nose and facial swelling and bruising. The injuries led to her death six days later, the lawsuit states.

Pathstone “failed to follow its own rules and protocols,” said attorney Randall Knutson, who is representing the Spear family.

Pathstone staff knew Spear had a history of falls and did not take proper precautions, the lawsuit claims. Someone reportedly put her bed in an elevated position and did not place a floor mat below it.

“After she fell, she was left on the floor bleeding for over one hour without being checked on by staff,” Knutson said.

The lawsuit claims Ecumen Pathstone Living committed medical negligence that led to her death.

“It’s a tragic situation, and one in which we hope that the facility will step up and take responsibility so that the family can move on and have closure,” Knutson said.

Ecumen Director of Communications Angie Andresen provided the following statement in response to a Free Press invitation to comment on the lawsuit:

“While we’re not able to comment on active litigation, our highest priority is always the care and safety of our residents. We all have been saddened by this loss.”