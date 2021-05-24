newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Lawsuit blames Mankato senior facility for death

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNG5o_0a9oapVq00

MANKATO — A wrongful death lawsuit blames a Mankato senior facility for a fatal fall.

Phyllis Spear, 98, died in June 2019 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato.

A civil lawsuit filed last week in Blue Earth County District Court faults the care facility and seeks financial damages for Spear’s three children.

Spear fell out of her bed, causing a fractured spine, broken nose and facial swelling and bruising. The injuries led to her death six days later, the lawsuit states.

Pathstone “failed to follow its own rules and protocols,” said attorney Randall Knutson, who is representing the Spear family.

Pathstone staff knew Spear had a history of falls and did not take proper precautions, the lawsuit claims. Someone reportedly put her bed in an elevated position and did not place a floor mat below it.

“After she fell, she was left on the floor bleeding for over one hour without being checked on by staff,” Knutson said.

The lawsuit claims Ecumen Pathstone Living committed medical negligence that led to her death.

“It’s a tragic situation, and one in which we hope that the facility will step up and take responsibility so that the family can move on and have closure,” Knutson said.

Ecumen Director of Communications Angie Andresen provided the following statement in response to a Free Press invitation to comment on the lawsuit:

“While we’re not able to comment on active litigation, our highest priority is always the care and safety of our residents. We all have been saddened by this loss.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
307
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Blue Earth County, MN
Government
County
Blue Earth County, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Lawsuit#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#County Court#Medical Director#Civil Court#Fatal Fall#Ecumen Pathstone Living#Ecumen Director#Free Press#Attorney Randall Knutson#Financial Damages#Active Litigation#Closure#Care#Pathstone Staff#Bed#Broken Nose#Mankato Senior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: Justice: Cop shooting cases should go to A.G.

The prosecution of Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright has been justly moved to the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison. We have believed all along that the attorney general's office should handle all cases where officers have used deadly force in the course of their police work. Had the attorney general taken the case from the start, there would have been less chaos surrounding the moving of the prosecution.
Sibley County, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Longest-serving Sibley County attorney to retire

GAYLORD — When the second-longest-serving county attorney in the state started prosecuting cases for Sibley County, the job required just a third of his hours. David Schauer continued also working in private practice for 30 years. It was just a few years ago that the Sibley County attorney’s post became a full-time job.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Mankato, MNsouthernminn.com

Partners for Housing: Updates on former motel

June 2021 will mark three years since a private ministry purchased and donated the former St. Peter Motel to Partners for Housing (P4H). Earlier in 2018, a ministry group had a vision to impact homelessness and reached out to the Greater Mankato Area United Way (GMAUW) to explore options. GMAUW made the connection between the anonymous donors and P4H. The organization, which up to that point had operated two emergency homeless shelters in Mankato, took incremental steps toward converting the motel into its first shelter outside of Blue Earth County.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota wrote the book on preventing and investigating killings by state actors. It’s time we follow it.

No tool of oppression is more powerful than summary execution. Around the globe, killings by security forces without judge or jury serve to silence dissent, quell undesirable religious practices, and force compliance with unjust laws. Extra-legal killings deprive the individual of life, without charge or sentence. But unlawful killings coupled with lack of accountability do more. They impart a powerful and intentional lesson upon those who live: stay in line or face the consequences.
Sibley County, MNThe Free Press

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

City transit looks for post-pandemic revival

MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month. Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.