newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in right direction

By Sten Spinella
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

With Connecticut’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remaining below 1% for longer than it had in eight and a half months, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday he may soon suspend his twice-weekly coronavirus news conferences “if the numbers continue as they are.”

Lamont said the state would continue to collect and report COVID-19 data.

Monday’s statistics show the state’s vaccination rate increasing. According to the governor, 22% more people got vaccinated last week compared to the week before, which he attributed to some of Connecticut’s vaccination incentives as well as to the continued vaccination of 12-to-15-year-olds, who were recently cleared for the Pfizer vaccine.

Connecticut has now administered 2,110,048 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 1,782,586 people fully vaccinated and nearly 3.76 million total doses administered, the governor reported, About 93% of those aged 65 and older have received at least their first dose; about 82% of people aged 55 to 64; 70% of those 45 to 54; 65% of those 35 to 44; 55% of those 25 to 34; about 50% of those 18 to 24; and 27% of children 12 to 15.

During Monday’s virtual news briefing, Lamont announced additional vaccine incentives, including “Food On Us,” which would give vaccinated people a voucher to use at a New Haven Long Wharf Food Truck. Under the "Drinks On Us" program, participating restaurants have been offering a free drink to patrons who display their vaccination card.

Following reporting over the weekend that his lack of support killed a public option health insurance plan bill, Lamont gave an overview of what the state is doing to help with health insurance costs as well as address a proposed initiative implementing an annual $50 million tax to fund expanded state-run health insurance.

Lamont characterized the move as asking insurance companies “to give up a little bit of their tax cut.” If that doesn’t happen, “poor people would have to pay a little more co-pay and deductible,” he said. It’s up to the legislature to approve the measure. The state does not need legislative approval to use federal American Rescue Plan funding to ensure that those who qualify don't have to pay insurance premiums and have additional support for out-of-pocket costs.

Asked whether he’d support a public option bill in the future, Lamont said, "Not one where the taxpayers had to underwrite all the risk, and not one that didn’t play by the same set of rules as the other insurance providers.”

“We have an aggressive plan out there that has insurance companies contribute to the fact that you don’t have copays and deductibles for those who can’t afford it,” the governor said. “We’re doing as much as we can for our preventative care, putting American Rescue Plan money in place. And we’re going to bring the overall cost of health care down starting with pharmaceuticals. Rather than getting distracted, that’s my priority right now, and I really hope we get that passed.”

COVID-19 statistics

Since Friday, 386 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the state, bringing the total to 346,711. Almost 43,000 tests had been reported since Friday, with a positivity rate of 0.9%.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 during the weekend, bringing the total number of people now hospitalized in the state to 127. There had been seven more deaths associated with the disease since Friday, bringing the toll in the state to 8,219.

New London County had 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The county has 22,421 total cases and 448 deaths, two more than one week ago on May 17. On Monday, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital reported four hospitalizations, and Westerly Hospital reported none.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
1K+
Followers
502
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
County
New London County, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Covid 19#Health Plan#Legislature#State Costs#Vaccine Doses#Health Costs#American Rescue Plan#Westerly Hospital#Trend#Covid 19 Statistics#Hospitalizations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid 19 Data#Vaccinated People#Incentives#Governor#Health Care#Legislative Approval#Out Of Pocket Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut's Child Care Crisis Continues

CARE FOR KIDS: Few Childcare Spaces Available in Connecticut. Connecticut was already 50,000 child care slots short before the pandemic. Now it’s at 72% of its pre-pandemic capacity. With parents headed back to the office, a new report looks at whether they will be able to afford to go back to work or find a slot.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Connecticut StateCredit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.
Connecticut StateDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Connecticut StateHartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...
Connecticut Statebakingbusiness.com

Frito-Lay expanding Connecticut snacks plant

HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.