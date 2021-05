Sox lose Robert for months to complete hip flexor tear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox injury luck has been downgraded from bad to horrendous. Already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jiménez for months, the team announced Monday that five-tool center fielder Luis Robert suffered a complete tear of his right hip flexor and will be unable to resume baseball activities for at least 12 to 16 weeks. The next steps have yet to be determined, but surgery is possible. It's possible he could miss the entire season, though it's too early to tell, according to general manager Rick Hahn.