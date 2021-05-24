Baltimore Orioles: Breaking Down Trey Mancini’s Hot Start
As the Orioles pass the quarter mark of the regular season, Trey Mancini’s return to baseball has been special. What factors have made him so successful at the plate?. Coming off a season in 2019 where he batted .291 with 35 home runs in 154 games, Trey Mancini seemed destined to continue his elite play for the Baltimore Orioles during the 2020 season. However, a diagnosis of colon cancer between March and April of 2020 forced Mancini to miss what ended up being a 60-game season a year ago. Since then, Mancini has recovered and made a triumphant return, piecing together a very strong case for Comeback Player of the Year early on this season.birdswatcher.com