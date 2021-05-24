Baltimore Orioles: Breaking Down Trey Mancini’s Hot Start

The New York Yankees will start a three-game series tonight with the Baltimore Orioles at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. All this under the veil of the Covid 19 virus that presently surrounds the Yankees. The Yankees are coming off two series wins, two out of three against the Astros at Yankee Stadium and two out of three against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Although they won those two series, they haven’t scored many runs as the bottom of the lineup has been sorely deficient in its hitting. For the most part, stellar pitching has saved the Yankees.