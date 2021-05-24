newsbreak-logo
Bowling Green, KY

A Toasty Tuesday, then Some Changes!

By Shane Holinde
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday tied Sunday for our warmest day of 2021 so far (high temp for Bowling Green: 89°). Tuesday also looks very warm and mainly dry before a change in the pattern arrives starting Wednesday!. For Monday, highs will go into the mid-to-upper 80s and low...

