ANN ARBOR, MI — By this time next year, Ann Arbor may have approved plans for a major housing development on a city-owned site on the west edge of downtown. The Downtown Development Authority voted this month to grant up to $195,000 to the city for pre-entitlement work for a development at 415 W. Washington St., the large site across from the YMCA containing a parking lot and a collection of old, blighted buildings that could be torn down.