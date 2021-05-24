newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Some surgeries, organ transplants delayed due to blood shortage

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — The Blood Center and local doctors are asking for urgent help. They say with schools out, and the recent stretch of stormy weather, there's a severe blood shortage. On top of that, people are now having the surgery they postponed during the pandemic, and that all adds up to a call for donors.

www.wwltv.com
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenner, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
City
Bogalusa, LA
City
Laplace, LA
City
Mandeville, LA
City
Houma, LA
City
Metairie, LA
City
Marrero, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Blood Transfusions#Organ Donors#Blood Test#Blood Cancer#Medical Doctors#Nicu#Umcno#Lsuhsc#Md#Transfusion Services#Covid#Creole#Malco Theatres Premier#Wal Mart#Southland Mall 5953#Catholic Church#Tulane#Life Saving Surgeries#Organ Transplantations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Children's hospital patients, staff name baby orangutan

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patients and staff at Children’s Hospital New Orleans have chosen “Madu” as the name for an endangered Sumatran orangutan born in February at the city's zoo. The word is Malay for “honey.”. Madu got 80 votes, seven more than Matahari, a Malay word...
Posted by
WWL

Tulane offers $500 payments for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University will offer faculty and staff up to $500 in a one-time payment to those who report that they have been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to the university community, Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts and other leaders said that currently...
Pearl River, LAPosted by
WWL

LDH now offering at-home vaccinations

PEARL RIVER, La. — For months we've been telling you where to go to get vaccinated, but some people have a hard time getting to the vaccine sites. So now the Louisiana Health Department is making sure that no one is left out, by delivering home vaccines, and you can sign up for one.
Metairie, LAPosted by
WWL

Lakeside Mall opens COVID-19 vaccine site with Ochsner

METAIRIE, La. — A new vaccination site is making it extremely convenient for people to get a COVID-19 shot. Ochsner and Lakeside Mall have partnered to help administer shots to anyone interested. "Well it was my birthday, I had the day off, so I thought I'd do my part and...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Missing woman with dementia last seen on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS — Family members are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Magazine Street in New Orleans on Friday morning. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office says 84-year-old Rosa E. Davis was last heard this morning around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Magazine Street where her family is visiting in town.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospital names first female CMO

Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female chief medical officer of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La., the hospital said. Dr. Somers most recently worked in Denver as medical director for New West Physicians hospitalist inpatient team with OptumHealth, part of health services business Optum. She began her new role May 17.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Children’s Hospital Appoints Nobel Nominee

NEW ORLEANS – In July, Dr. Mark Kline will assume the role of physician-in-chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Dr. Kline’s expert leadership, together with the excellent pedigree of our academic partners, will allow Children’s to innovate care delivery while training our next generation of pediatricians,” said John R. Nickens IV, Children’s Hospital president and CEO, in a press release. “Over the last several years, Children’s has recruited administrative and physician leaders trained in some of the top pediatric programs across the country to join our mission. Combining the new perspectives of these extraordinary leaders with the strong, energized collection of LSU and Tulane pediatric experts has created a dynamic and distinct group of professionals ready to tackle the health challenges our kids and communities are facing.”
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LAKEDM

New Orleans Ends Mask Mandate

This story was updated at 5:03 p.m. Friday, May 14. New Orleans has ended the city’s COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents. Mayor Latoya Cantrell made the announcement Friday. The new rules take effect at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, one year to the day since the city began enforcing mask-wearing in public.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."