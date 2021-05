ROCKWALL, TX – May 18, 2021 — The Rockwall city council held a swearing-in ceremony for individuals elected and re-elected to the council during its meeting on May 17. Kevin Fowler was sworn in as the new Rockwall Mayor, and Clarence Jorif was sworn in as a new council member at Place 3 on the council. Dana Macalik, Anna Campbell, and Bennie Daniels were sworn in to their respective places on the council (Place 5, Place 6 and Place 1) after running unopposed for re-election.