Nick Cannon reportedly expecting seventh child, his fourth in six months

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer episode "The Spicy 6 - The Competition Heats Up!" Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 5 went from six contestants down to five in the latest episode, and while the unmasking of another contestant was a notable part of the evening, it won't be the only thing fans may be buzzing about. Viewers may have noticed Nick Cannon seemingly got a little uncomfortable when guest panelist Chrissy Metz mentioned Christina Milian as the potential identity of The Black Swan and tried to move things along as quickly as possible.