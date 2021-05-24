Nick Cannon reportedly expecting seventh child, his fourth in six months
Nick Cannon about to be on dad duty in a big way. According to new report, model Alyssa Scott is pregnant with Nick’s baby, his seventh child overall and his fourth in six months.The Sun reported that Alyssa posted an Instagram snap of her growing baby bump, captioning the image, “Zen S. Cannon.” The picture was taken down, but not before friends commented. And, Alyssa, who’s been photographed on several dates with the “Masked Singer” host, wasn’t exactly hiding the identity of the father.lansingdaily.com