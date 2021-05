(Sacramento, CA) — It just got a little easier to apply for a REAL ID. California DMV officials say people no longer need to provide a Social Security card or a W-2 in order to apply. They can simply provide their Social Security number. To apply, people now need to provide the nine-digit number, proof of identity and two ways to confirm California residency. That could be a mortgage bill or a rental or lease agreement, plus another form such as medical or employment documents. The change aligns with recent updates to federal rules. Officials say to save time, you can get the process started at home by visiting dmv-dot-ca-dot-gov.