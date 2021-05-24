newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Conforto, McNeil likely out until late June

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil have hamstring injuries that are likely to keep them out of action for another month. "They're significant hamstring strains," New York general manager Zack Scott said Monday during a lengthy recounting of the Mets' MASH unit, which currently has a major league-high 16 players on the injured list plus right-hander Jordan Yamamoto set to join. "If I'm putting a timeframe on that, we're probably looking at late June."

www.semoball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tommy John Surgery#Mets Conforto#Ap#Il On#Ac#Mri#Triple A Syracuse#Right Hander Seth Lugo#Hamstring Injuries#July#Soreness#Bruised Left Shoulder#Major League#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

The New York Mets will begin a three-game series on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves from Truist Park. The Mets will look to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to the Rays yesterday and will look to get their bats back on track after only putting up one run on Sunday. As for the Braves, they are coming off a 10-9 loss in the series finale of their three-game series against the Brewers where they took 2 out of 3 of those games.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

2021 New York Mets Week 6 In Review 5/10-5/16

To start the week, the 2021 New York Mets had a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. In the first game, Marcus Stroman took on John Means, who was making his first start since his no-hitter. It was a pitcher’s duel for the first six innings, as neither pitcher gave up a run. In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Means was pinch-hit for and Mets manager Luis Rojas went to Aaron Loup in the bullpen.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeff McNeil leading off for Mets on Friday

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McNeil will fill the designated hitter role on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. numberFire's models project McNeil for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday. His salary...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
MLBSportsBook Review

Mets vs. Braves MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Mets travel to Atlanta after getting swept by the Rays while the Braves begin a seven-game homestand with their NL East rivals. Let’s break it all down and start the week off right by cashing another one of our MLB picks on Monday!. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeff McNeil batting leadoff for Mets Sunday; Tomas Nido riding pine

The New York Mets will start Jeff McNeil as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McNeill will enter the lineup at designated hitter, while James McCann will take back over behind home plate from Tomas Nido. McNeill has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel today and...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Absent from Saturday's lineup

McNeil is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. McNeil was dealing body cramps earlier in the week which cost him Wednesday's game. After returning as the designated hitter Friday, he will be out of the lineup once again Saturday with left-hander Shane McClanahan on the mound. Jose Peraza takes over at second base and will hit ninth.
MLBNewsday

Sources: Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil headed to Mets' 10-day injured list

ATLANTA — Add two more names to the list of officially sidelined Mets: Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil. The Mets are putting both on the injured list on Monday with hamstring issues, sources said. To take their roster spots, outfielders Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas are being called up from...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Michael Conforto: MRI on tap

Conforto (hamstring) will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Conforto was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness after he pulled up while running out a groundout in the first inning. He should be considered day-to-day until the results of his MRI are known.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Mets at Braves – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

Is anyone left to fill out a lineup for the suddenly struggling Mets?. At the end of the last business week a few short days ago we felt pretty good about the state of affairs with New York’s National League ballclub. But the injury list added a few more names over the weekend and we’re now looking at a Mets team that has lost three in a row.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/17/21

A new week of daily fantasy baseball action kicks off with some great-looking GPP action across the industry as baseball jumps into the spotlight, at least for a day. With big tournaments and prize pools open on both major sites, there should be plenty of soft competition jumping the fence from other sports, making the edge provided by using tools like those linked below all the more of an edge for daily fantasy baseball. Looking at the eight-game slate, there are some extremely strong pitching options, with two of the league’s absolute best starters taking the hill for the Yankees and Padres and a few strong options from the top end of the next tier. Hunting for offense on a relatively strong pitching slate will be more challenging, as we need not only identify the most likely spots, but also figure out how to roster them in unique combinations from the field. This has all the makings of a fun and interesting MLB DFS slate, making it a perfect pairing with today’s contest sizes on DraftKings and FanDuel.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Slated for MRI

McNeil (hamstring) will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. McNeil was initially diagnosed with left hamstring tightness after he left Sunday's game against the Rays. He should be considered day-to-day until the results of his MRI are known.
MLBperutribune.com

Walker, Pillar hurt after Mets add Conforto, McNeil to IL

ATLANTA (AP) — Taijuan Walker and Kevin Pillar joined a long list of injured New York Mets players as both were forced to leave Monday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. Walker pitched only three innings, allowing one hit and no runs, before exiting with tightness in his left side.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Three Areas Where Taijuan Walker Has Excelled

After a torturous three-game stay the Trop in Tampa Bay, let’s think about something positive for a second, shall we?. The season is still young, but it’s hard to ignore the production the New York Mets have already gotten from starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. And when you think about him getting signed for three years and $23 million, it feels like an even shrewder deal for the Amazins.
MLBDaily Journal

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Tomas Nido will catch Taijuan Walker and hit seventh. McCann appears to be getting a routine breather. numberFire’s models project Nido for 11.3 FanDuel points and...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Michael Conforto Reportedly Expected to Undergo MRI on Hamstring Injury

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a hamstring injury. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Conforto is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday. The 28-year-old has showed impressive durability in recent years, playing at least 150...
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Lindor leading off for Mets in Monday opener

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Lindor typically bats second but he's up a spot in place of Jeff McNeil (hamstring, injured list). He went 1-for-12 with 6 strikeouts in the Mets' weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, though the one hit was a home run. Pete Alonso will hit second on Monday, followed by Dominic Smith and then Kevin Pillar in the cleanup spot. Jonathan Villar will bat fifth and Jose Peraza will bat sixth.
MLBcbslocal.com

Rays Beat Up Stroman, Complete Sweep Of Mets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...