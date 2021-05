For years, R&B was the most aspirational of American music. Unlike the ardent family men of ‘70s and ‘80s soul, the leading male voices of ‘90s and ‘00s R&B were at once doting monogamists and incorrigible philanderers, forever vacillating between intimate ballads and sheepish apologies. In their lusty accounts, sex was a feat of Olympian athleticism; even the d-listers had abs like Jaheim and hairlines like Ginuwine. By 2012, the proliferation of home recording equipment and Frank Ocean’s more unassuming sound had helped lower the barriers to entry, but where Ocean’s music brimmed with piercing details, his chill-’n-B descendants modeled ambivalent restraint. Sure, every The-Dream album sounded like a penthouse with a waterbed on a rotating platform, but at least he went for it—Leven Kali and dvsn mostly sound like they have better things to do.