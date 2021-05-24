newsbreak-logo
Roblox 'should be accessible on all devices,' CEO says

By Derek Strickland
Roblox Corp eventually wants to release its free-to-play juggernaut onto every games platform, including two of gaming's biggest console markets. With $387 million in Q1 revenues and 42.1 million daily active users that spent 3.2 billion hours playing, Roblox is already huge, but it could get a lot bigger. The community-driven Roblox was able to achieve staggering earnings and engagement even without a dedicated release on PlayStation 4 (114.6 million sell-in) or Nintendo Switch (84.59 million sell-in).

