Gove County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gove by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN GOVE COUNTY At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Scott State Lake, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Monument Rocks. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

Gove County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Scott State Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Gove County, including the following locations... The Monument Rocks. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Gove County in west central Kansas Southern Logan County in west central Kansas Northeastern Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Russell Springs and The Monument Rocks.
Gove County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening through Monday morning * Thunderstorms produced anywhere from 1 to 6 inches of rain during the past 24 hours, heaviest in Greeley, Wichita, Logan, and Gove counties. Another round of thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall this evening into tonight. * Additional rainfall may rapidly result in flash flooding, particularly in areas that have already received significant rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.
Gove County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.