Crane County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McCamey, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pecos, southeastern Crane and southwestern Upton Counties, including the following locations... King Mountain and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 31 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 300. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northeast of Marathon, or 34 miles south of Fort Stockton, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 256 and 262. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTIES At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 285. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 637 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 288. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 289. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. A trained storm spotter is reporting a rotating wall cloud. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 721 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanderson, moving southeast at 15 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pecos County in southwestern Texas North central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 29 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 280 and 300. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Crane County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCamey, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 298. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A storm spotter has reported a rotating wall cloud near Sanderson. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas East central Brewster County in southwestern Texas Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 271 and 289. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 811 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dryden, moving east at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Softball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...4.00IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Western Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 602 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson, Terrell County Airport and Sierra Madera. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 270 and 289. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 505 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles west of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sheffield and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 281 and 323. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Jeff Davis; Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas North central Brewster County in southwestern Texas East central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Marathon, or 29 miles east of Alpine, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Marathon, Sierra Madera and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 252 and 262. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Nowata The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vinita... Nowata South Coffeyville... Welch Delaware... Bluejacket Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... White Oak Watova... Centralia Centrailia... Hollow Pyramid Corners FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Cotton County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cotton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pineville, Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City, Lanagan, Dodge and Cayuga. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 43 at Buffalo Creek west of Anderson, Route DD at The Elk River just north of Noel, Highway 76, 3 miles west of Anderson and Highway 90 at Little Sugar Creek near Jane. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED