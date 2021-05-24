Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rexford, or 17 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Selden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN