Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS...SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McCamey, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pecos, southeastern Crane and southwestern Upton Counties, including the following locations... King Mountain and Upton County Airport. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH