Logan County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, SOUTHEASTERN WALLACE AND NORTHWESTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT /452 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Law enforcement reported water over Highway 25 at Hackberry Creek. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Logan, Southeastern Wallace and Northwestern Wichita Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in north central Arkansas Central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cherokee Village, Ash Flat, Horseshoe Bend, Highland in Sharp County, Hardy, Ballard, Agnos, Kittle, Center, Heart, Sitka, Glencoe and Morriston. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kingfisher County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR KINGFISHER AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Oklahoma Mesonet has recorded 1.26 inches of rainfall at Kingfisher during the past hour. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near Kingfisher and Guthrie proper. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Dover, Cedar Valley, Marshall, Mulhall, Cimarron City, Orlando, Loyal, Lovell, Navina, Seward and Omega. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 148 and 165. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Logan County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain, which will increase over the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of northern Kingfisher County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Dover, Cedar Valley, Marshall, Mulhall, Cimarron City, Orlando, Hitchcock, Loyal, Lovell, Lacey, Navina, Omega and Seward. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 148 and 165. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Jasper County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barry FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BARRY COUNTY At 935 PM CDT, Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding to occur along Flat Creek. Flat Creek has quickly reached moderate flood stage. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Route U, 8 miles east of Purdy, Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins and Route U, 1 Mile east of Butterfield. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
Canadian County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN, SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER, NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN, SOUTHERN LOGAN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, Multiple law enforcement and emergency management agencies reported significant flash flooding across the warned area. Up to 5.5 inches of rainfall has been measured in southwestern Logan County. Multiple stalled vehicles have been reported in Edmond. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Guthrie, Piedmont, Jones, Langston, Luther, Cashion, Wellston, Carney, Cedar Valley, Arcadia, Cimarron City, Warwick, Meridian, Fallis, Seward, Navina, Richland and Downtown Edmond. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 138 and 163. Interstate 44 between mile markers 136 and 158. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Logan County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cashion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Piedmont, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Navina and Seward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY At 119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Windthorst, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Archer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES At 103 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windthorst, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst, southwestern Lake Arrowhead, Shannon and Joy. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Payne County in central Oklahoma Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Enid, Stillwater, Perry, Fairview, Waukomis, Garber, Morrison, Lahoma, Glencoe, Covington, Billings, Ringwood, Drummond, Red Rock, Marshall, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Ames, Meno and Marland. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 175 and 207. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Kingfisher County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma West Central Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 547 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingfisher, Crescent, Okarche, Dover and Loyal. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 near mile marker 164. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Dewey... Barnsdall Copan... Wynona Ochelata... Okesa Osage Hills State Park... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Sunset Lake... Bigheart Hulah... Tallant Nelagoney... Wah Sha She State Park Pershing FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN, EASTERN LOGAN, NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 508 PM CDT, emergency management reported flood waters flowing over Highway 177 northeast of Wellston. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, northeastern Edmond, Stillwater, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Coyle, Warwick, Meridian, Fallis and Lake Carl Blackwell. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 167 and 177. Interstate 44 between mile markers 146 and 168. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Jasper County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Grady County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grady FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cherokee .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over southern Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. The threat for flash flooding north of Interstate 44 has decreased and the Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled in that area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following area, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Stone. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * Heavy rainfall of two to four inches possible. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.
Cotton County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cotton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH