Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, SOUTHEASTERN WALLACE AND NORTHWESTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 552 PM CDT /452 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Law enforcement reported water over Highway 25 at Hackberry Creek. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Logan, Southeastern Wallace and Northwestern Wichita Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov