Yasmin Young talks with Helen from NFTA About Free 7-Day Pass. Today through Wednesday, May 19, 2021, you can visit one of five pop-up vaccination sites set up at NFTA-Metro hubs to get a free, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to set up an appointment. You'll also receive a free Metro Bus and Rail 7-Day pass, which can be used anywhere in the system, throughout Erie and Niagara counties.