Disability Service Professionals Week Proclaimed
The week of May 24th to 28th is Disability Service Professionals Week in Saskatchewan. This is the fourth year the proclamation of the week has been made. "Throughout the pandemic, those working in the disability sector have shown inspiring commitment to people with disabilities by continuing to provide their vital services," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "I want to thank disability service professionals for ensuring that their clients are safe and supported during these times."discoverestevan.com