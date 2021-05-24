newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Police: One dead in fiery plane crash in eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — One person died Monday in a single-engine plane crash, a Kentucky State Police trooper said.

Police were notified of the crash in Breathitt County around 1:30 p.m., Trooper Matt Gayheart said. The plane was fully engulfed in flames when officials arrived, and firefighters extinguished the blaze, he said.

One person was confirmed dead and was believed to be the only occupant, Gayheart said.

It was not known yet where the plane originated or its destination, he said. The Federal Aviation Administration was expected possibly on Tuesday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Kentucky 1312 and Kentucky 378.

