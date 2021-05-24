newsbreak-logo
Local mother graduates from college, thanks to help from her Uber passenger

By Melissa Stern
CBS 46
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Uber drivers give more than 14-million rides per day, but it only took one to change a local woman's life forever. A 44-year-old single mother of three received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice this month…and it all started from a single Uber ride. Thanks to...

www.cbs46.com
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Atlanta, GAappenmedia.com

Innovation Academy to open with full classes in August

ATLANTA, Ga. — Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta will open in August with every available seat filled, and a host of others on a wait list in the event of a vacancy. The North Fulton region’s newest high school will enroll just over 900 students in grades nine and 10 in its inaugural class, with 150 students on a wait list. All were selected through a lottery. In two years, the school will be at full capacity in grades nine through 12.
Atlanta, GAappenmedia.com

U.S. News ranks North Fulton high schools among the best

ATLANTA, Ga. — High schools in the North Fulton region claimed top spots nationally and statewide on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of “2021 Best High Schools.”. In its annual ranking, the magazine reviewed data from nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked approximately 18,000. The publication has compiled the annual list since 1985 using a range of factors including college readiness, math and reading performance and graduation rates.