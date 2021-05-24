newsbreak-logo
New acquisitions boost Barloworld's half-year performance

tucsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial brand management company Barloworld says its new starch and equipment businesses have helped to cushion it against the impact of Covid-19. The company acquired its starch business Ingrain, from Tongaat Hulett in 2020 and Caterpillar dealer Equipment Mongolia, also in the same year. On Monday, the group released its interim results for the six months ended on 31 March 2021, which showed that Ingrain and Equipment Mongolia contributed 23% of its operating profit, increased by 44% to R1.94 billion from the same reporting period in 2020.

