What a difference a few months have made since my last article for the New England Real Estate Journal in January 2021. Our brokerage business has been as active as I have seen for a long while. My firm, Wason Associates, has had a business model unlike many other hotel brokerage firms and it is paying dividends for us at this time. Our niche includes several of the resort markets throughout New England and that has been where the greatest demand has been in the northeast. It has been interesting to receive so many calls from private equity groups looking for upscale destination resorts who have a lot of money to chase good solid hotel opportunities in resort locations. This began early in the year, especially in New Hampshire where governor Sununu has done such a great job in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. We were one of the first to start opening and although most hotels were closed from March to June many in New Hampshire had very solid years, the summer and fall were very strong, and the ski season did not disappoint. As a result, we have several hotels and resort inns changing title over the next few months, and activity in other states is improving.