Jack Braverman, Lincoln-Sudbury: A junior outside hitter, Braverman is expected to be the top attacker for an L-S team that went 13-10 in 2019. Owen Fanning, Needham: The senior will be sidelined with a broken pinky finger for the next 4-5 weeks, but when he returns, expect the 6-foot-7 right side hitter to be one of the most dominant in the state.