Priyanka Chopra shares 'husband appreciation' post

Priyanka Chopra looked positively radiant at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! See the actress in her glamorous style on the red carpet. There was absolutely no denying that Priyanka Chopra was glowing on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. The actress, 38, stunned fans upon her arrival to the show, which her husband, Nick Jonas, is hosting! Priyanka looked like a true goddess in a golden Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic slit running up the see-through skirt, revealing a bodysuit beneath. The dress also featured a bold gold belt wrapped around her waistline and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with BVLGARI jewels, including earrings and a secret Serpenti watch in pink-gold with diamond and emerald eyes, and Serpenti Viper and Fiorever rings totaling to 40 carats in diamonds!