Priyanka Chopra shares 'husband appreciation' post

tucsonpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a 'husband appreciation post' by penning a heartfelt note for her hubby Nick Jonas after they attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle...

www.tucsonpost.com
