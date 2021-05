What should Florida kids learn about U.S. history? A rule is in the works | May 19. Two items from today’s paper, on different subjects, got my attention. One is the proposed abolition of teaching “critical race theory” in Florida public schools. The other is the continuing violence in Israel. Why is it impossible for people to recognize that this is not a binary world? You can teach the ideals of equality and liberty for all that the U.S. espouses, while at the same time pointing out that we have not always lived up to these ideals. (I was a history teacher, and I never learned about the 1921 massacre in Tulsa.)