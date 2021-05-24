Apple releases iOS 14.6 update with Apple Podcasts subscriptions and more

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has rolled iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the public. You can now check for these software updates in the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. The 14.6 update isn't quite as big as the 14.5 update - but it still introduces a couple of key features, such as Apple Podcasts subscriptions. This allows podcast creators to collect subscription fees from their listeners. It also means, as a subscriber, you can pay to unlock ad-free bonus content and to get early access. NPR, the Los Angeles Times, Sony Music Entertainment, Wondery, and others are all planning to introduce premium podcast content.