Polk County, TX

Two arrested for child endangerment after taking drugs, letting child walk in roadway

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 3 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Texas — On May 2, 2021, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services responded to 345 Robbie Road to follow up on an incident involving ongoing issues related to a 2-year-old child walking unsupervised in the middle of the roadway.

Deputies and Child Protective Services spoke to the mother, Randi Markham, and another female subject on the scene, Brittany Ryan, both admitting to consuming drugs before the deputies' arrival and while the children were inside the home with them.

Probable cause was developed by deputies on scene and a search warrant was applied for and obtained.

Methamphetamines were located in the residence and inside a vehicle operated by both Markham and Ryan. Both subjects were charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1. The children were safely turned over to a family member.

Any information you may have in this case or any other case in Polk County, please submit a tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App), or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. You may also contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a Detective, at 936-327-6810.

