Walmart says 'external bad actor' sent out racist emails

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty

Walmart said Monday that an “external bad actor” is to blame for sending out racist emails to customers.

Twitter users over the weekend drew attention to fake emails that they received from the address “help@walmart.com.” The emails greeted users with a racial slur.

"We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers," company spokeswoman Molly Blakeman said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets. "We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails."

Blakeman added that the company is reviewing its sign-up process to make sure incidents like this don’t happen again and is looking for whoever is responsible.

The Hill has reached out to Walmart for further comment.

