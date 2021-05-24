newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs key bills for $9B budget

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uc2uY_0a9oQ3Nd00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed key legislation Monday to implement a $9 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The general appropriations bill Stitt signed outlines state funding for various agencies.

Stitt and Republican legislative leaders announced an agreement two weeks ago on an $8.3 billion spending plan. Still, Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison says the final budget bills approved by the Legislature authorize a total of $9.06 billion in spending for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Among the key provisions of this year’s budget agreement is an increase in funding for public schools of $171.6 million, or 6%, from last year’s funding levels, and a diversion of more than $800 million into a state savings account. The Legislature also fully funded an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program approved by voters last year.

The budget agreement includes cuts to the corporate and top individual income tax rates and restoration of the refundability of the earned income tax credit, which is designed to help low-income Oklahomans.

The budget deal reflects a much-improved relationship between Republican leaders and Stitt, who vetoed the Legislature’s budget last year and forced a veto override by members of his own party.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Bills#State Spending#Budget Spending#Ap#Medicaid#Key Legislation Monday#Legislation#Tax#Fiscal Year#Cuts#Outlines State Funding#Key Provisions#Low Income Oklahomans#Republican Leaders#Public Schools#Voters#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Kansas GOP leaders preparing to end COVID state of emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators served notice Friday that they’re preparing to end Kansas’ state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic and accused Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of having no “exit strategy.”. Eight top leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature, six of them currently Republicans, approved a shorter extension...
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Former pension boss sues New Mexico over pay discrimination

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former head of New Mexico’s pension system for educators has accused Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others of denying her equal pay. Jan Goodwin filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, saying she was forced to leave her position at the Educational Retirement Board earlier this year because of longstanding pay inequity issues. The lawsuit alleges that the Lujan Grisham administration denied equal pay to Goodwin in violation of the state’s Fair Pay for Women Act.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Sports betting initiative qualifies for California ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An initiative to allow sports betting at tribal casinos and horse-racing tracks in California has qualified for the November 2022 ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment, written by Native American tribes, qualified on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Backers submitted 1.4 million signatures and the secretary...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Associated Press

Nursing home staffing measure signed into law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill that gives Rhode Island’s nursing homes the highest staff-to-patient ratio in the nation has been signed into law by Gov. Daniel McKee, despite objections from industry leaders who said it will lead to nursing home closures. Advocates, however, say the staffing mandate will improve...
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexico plans to return to in-person classes June 7

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Education Department launched a formal but voluntary appeal Friday for a return to in-person classes starting June 7. Mexico has now vaccinated about 85% of the country’s 3.1 million teachers, but many people don’t see the logic of reopening schools for just one month before the school year ends on July 9.
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Purdue plans vaccine cash drawing as IU faces policy critics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — While Indiana University faces political backlash over its plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees, Purdue University is offering a chance at winning a full year’s tuition for students who get the shots. Purdue’s “Old Golden Ticket” drawing makes students who submit...
Oklahoma Statencadvertiser.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.