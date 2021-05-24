‘Queeroes,’ the New SF LGBT Center Mural, Is Finished
The painted ode to local and national LGBTQI+ heroes replaces fnnch’s contentious queer-themed honey bears. After widespread backlash (and a mildly praised backpedaling) about fnnch’s contentious mural at the queer nonprofit, the trio of rainbow honey bears was removed in April, painted over by a coat of white paint. (Y’all already know how I feel about fnnch’s honey bears that were once smeared across the SF LGBT Center. We’ll leave it at that.. for now.)thebolditalic.com