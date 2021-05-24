Mets’ Conforto, McNeil likely out until late June

The New York Mets will begin a three-game series on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves from Truist Park. The Mets will look to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to the Rays yesterday and will look to get their bats back on track after only putting up one run on Sunday. As for the Braves, they are coming off a 10-9 loss in the series finale of their three-game series against the Brewers where they took 2 out of 3 of those games.