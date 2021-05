The statewide mask mandate is ending today (Friday) in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz says he'll sign an executive order this morning allowing fully vaccinated Minnesotans to go without face coverings in most indoor settings. The move comes after the C-D-C released updated guidance on masks. Walz said, "once you are fully vaccinated you are protected. You can confidently return to the people you love and things that you miss – all without a mask." The governor says this is possible because vaccines have proven to be effective. People who have not received the COVID vaccine are strongly encouraged to continuing wearing masks indoors. Minnesota businesses and local governments can put their own rules in place. Masks will still be required in schools, hospitals and prisons, and on public transit and airplanes.