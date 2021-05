As a guest on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Ric Flair spoke about signing with WWE in 1991 for a year and a half and how much that time in the company meant to him. Over the years, Flair described his frustrations with Jim Herd in WCW as the reason for him joining WWE. Herd once proposed to Flair that he cut his hair and change his name to Spartacus, which ticked off the Nature Boy.