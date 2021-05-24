The Surprising Friends Characters Who Were Almost Roommates

The Friends reunion is finally upon us, with a new trailer teasing the one-off return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc. But they are not alone. The reunion - a televised, nostalgic trip down memory lane - will also feature celebrity cameos from a curious blend of A-Listers, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, David Beckham and BTS. Going through the list, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you were hallucinating. Who, after all, knew that Malala Yousafzai was a Friends fan? But once you had regained your wits and accepted that this list is, indeed, authentic, you may also have had an important question: were no Black Friends fans available?