TV Series

The Surprising Friends Characters Who Were Almost Roommates

By Bethy Squires
Looper
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something that quite a few fans have commented upon, after 10 seasons of "Friends" — and almost two decades of reruns — is just how small the titular friends group really is. Whenever the friends have a party, there are these one-off background characters, without lines, that fill Monica's (Courteney Cox) absurdly huge New York City apartment — but it's rare that they even have names. Who are they? How do they know the main characters? We don't know and we don't especially care.

