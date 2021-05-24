Report On WWE NXT Stars Being Called Up To Main Roster In Addition To Rik Boogs

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Eric Bugenhagen made his Smackdown debut on the May 21st 2021 episode as Rik Boogs. Fightful Select is reporting that Boogs’ call-up to the main roster from NXT could be the first of several in the near future. It was noted that there are plans for talent from both NXT and NXT UK to debut on the main roster. Fightful stated that “multiple” call-ups “have been planned or at least in the works for a while, spanning across both RAW and Smackdown.”