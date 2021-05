On May 24, 2019, about 1755 eastern daylight time, a Cessna 560, was destroyed when it hit the Atlantic Ocean. The airline transport pilot was not found and was presumed dead. The flight originated from St. Louis Regional Airport (KALN) in Illinois, about 1430, and was destined for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) in Florida. The owner of the airplane bought the airplane two days before the accident and hired the pilot to fly it to KFXE to have some avionics work completed.