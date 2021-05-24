Updated WWE NXT Line Up For Tomorrow Night

During a recent appearance on the Ring the Belle podcast, former WWE Superstar Cherry commented on a possible return to WWE, being a big fan of Natalya, and more. She said,. “It’s fun watching Nattie. She is talented and impressive. I’m like, ‘how do you come up with this stuff?’ Every time it’s something new. It does make me excited and hopefully one day I’ll get the invite to the Royal Rumble. It’s always exciting, whether it’s the guys and girls, to see someone new. They’re on the edge of their seats, waiting for a surprise appearance. There was a lot that Cherry could have done, especially with [Deuce ‘n Domino], because we did a lot in OVW with me and the skates. I would love to come down. I know the boys are down.”