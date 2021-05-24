newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

Suspicious package sent to Rand Paul's home

By Tara Palmeri
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that was delivered to the home of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday, according to a senior adviser to the senator. A large envelope arrived at the senator’s home in Kentucky and is currently being examined...

U.S. Politicswonderwall.com

Senator Rand Paul feuds with singer Richard Marx, more celeb news ICYMI

Rand Paul accused music star Richard Marx of dangerous behavior after the senator received a suspicious package at his Kentucky home. On May 24, a package containing white powder arrived at the congressman's house. Where does the "Right Here Waiting" hitmaker come into play? On May 23, the hitmaker had tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume" — a reference to Rene Boucher, a neighbor who got in a fight with the senator in 2017 over yard waste being dumped near their property line; the neighbor is set to serve eight months in prison for assault. That set Rand off. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Rand tweeted on May 24. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Richard later said that the politician's refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor."
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Rand Paul Blasts Twitter for ‘Stoking the Anger’ After Suspicious Powder Sent to His Home: They Think Everything’s ‘Jolly Well Hilarious’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blamed Twitter for the sociopolitical atmosphere that resulted in a suspicious package being sent to his house. Paul gave an interview on Tuesday to SiriusXM radio host Julie Mason, who asked him about the incident this week in which he received an envelope full of white powder. The senator answered by speaking of the resulting investigation from the incident and how FBI has initially determined that the powder was not anthrax.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Rand Paul Calls on Republicans to 'Quit' Twitter: 'They Don't Want Us On There'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) urged Republicans to ditch Twitter because the platform "hates conservatives" on Tuesday. Paul made the remarks while speaking to Fox News about receiving a threatening package containing white powder on Monday. Although there is no indication of a direct connection, Paul tied the package to a tweet from singer Richard Marx, who on Sunday offered a hug and free drinks to a man who had violently assaulted Paul.
PoliticsIJR

Commentary: Rand Paul’s Wife Sends Simple Message To Those Who Threatened Home: ‘We Have Guns’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s wife took no prisoners in a Twitter thread blasting political extremists, following a death threat sent to their house. “I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan, to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence just this weekend,” Kelley wrote.
Congress & CourtsLong Beach Press-Telegram

Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home

A package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul — who called out ’80s pop music star Richard Marx for “encouraging violence” against him. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the package received Monday at the Republican senator’s Kentucky home, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam. Part of the investigation is determining what the substance is.
U.S. Politicsdenvergazette.com

Envelope with white powder and death threat sent to Rand Paul's home

Federal and local law enforcement are investigating after a suspicious package was sent to Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky. A large envelope with white powder in it was delivered on Monday, and it is being examined for harmful substances, Sergio Gor, a senior adviser to the Kentucky Republican, told Politico. The details were confirmed to the Washington Examiner by the senator's office.
Highland Park, ILLake County Gazette

Marx: 'If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume'

Famed "Right Here Waiting" singer Richard Marx’s running feud with top Republican lawmakers only appears to be gaining speed. “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx recently posted on Twitter shortly before U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) received an envelope containing a white powder and a threat in the mail.
Congress & CourtsAceShowbiz

Richard Marx Hits Back at Senator Rand Paul After Being Accused of Inciting Violence

The 'Right Here Waiting' hitmaker was suggested by the Republican senator from Kentucky to be the reason behind him receiving a suspicious white powder letter at his home. AceShowbiz - Richard Marx is not backing down from voicing his mind publicly about Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Having been accused of inciting violence against the member of the Republican Party, the "Right Here Waiting" hitmaker hits back with criticism at the politician's behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Politicsaudacy.com

New research from Wash U suggests Rand Paul was right about immunity

KMOV reports on a new study out of Washington University School of Medicine that shows individuals that have had a ‘mild case of COVID-19’ could have lifetime protection against the virus. Senator Rand Paul was chastised by the mainstream media saying that wearing a mask after recovering from the virus...
Congress & CourtsJezebel

And Now Rand Paul and Richard Marx Are Fighting

All of us at Jezebel love a good low-stakes, high-drama Twitter dude fight—especially when one of the combatants is Senator Rand Paul and the other is Grammy Award-winning recording artist and soft rock star Richard Marx. Their online spat comes after Paul received what Politico described as a “suspicious package...
Congress & CourtsStereogum

Sen. Rand Paul Says Richard Marx Is Inciting Violent Attacks Against Him

When Republican politicians raise alarms about “cultural Marxism,” they’re not usually talking about Richard Marx, the late-’80s and early-’90s adult-contemporary hitmaker. But right now, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul claims that Richard Marx is to blame for a suspicious package of white powder that arrived at his house on Monday. Today, Paul issued a statement that Richard Marx “called for violence” against him.