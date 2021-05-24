Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN WESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.