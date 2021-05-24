Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ At 550 PM CDT/450 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 12 miles south of Pine Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Guadalupe Mountains National Park.alerts.weather.gov