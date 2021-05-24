Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of McCook, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indianola. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov