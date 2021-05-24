Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.