Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 549 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Healy, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pendennis and Shields. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov