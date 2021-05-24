newsbreak-logo
Lane County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 549 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Healy, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pendennis and Shields. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Lane; Scott FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Lane and Scott. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning * One to locally up to three inches of rain fell across portions of Scott and Lane County late Saturday evening. Another round of heavy rain-producing thunderstorms is expected to move across west central Kansas again tonight, which could lead to a flash flooding risk * High rainfall rates from strong to severe thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding where already saturated conditions exist.
Flood Warning issued for Lane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lane The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 415 AM CDT Monday. * At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Shields, Pendennis and Healy. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Scott City and Modoc.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scott County in west central Kansas Northwestern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Healy, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Scott and northwestern Lane Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.