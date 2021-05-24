newsbreak-logo
Scott County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
