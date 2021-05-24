newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Father Having Affair With Daughter-In-Law Electrocutes Son To Death

Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 3 days ago

A man from Aaskandra village was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly electrocuting his son. Police in the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan also apprehended the man’s daughter-in-law after she was found to have had a hand in committing the crime. The victim, identified as Heera Lal, was electrocuted to death by his father Mukesh Kumar and his wife Parle, while he was asleep. 

According to police, the incident occurred on April 25 but authorities only came to know about the crime on May 6. 

Investigators who cracked the case said Kumar and Parle offered the victim a glass of lemon juice that was spiked with sleeping pills. The suspects then electrocuted Lal to his death after he passed out and hurriedly buried him the next day. Lal’s cousin took photographs of his dead body before he was buried.

The victim’s elder brother Bhomraj filed a complaint with the Nachna police station as he became suspicious of his brother’s cause of death after noticing the burns on Lal's body from the photos his cousin took. 

Authorities registered the case under sections (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and exhumed the body for examination.

The Times of India reported circumstantial evidence led investigators to question Parle where she confessed about the state of her marriage. She said her husband was unemployed and was an alcoholic. He often used to pick fights which then drove her to have an illicit affair with her father-in-law. 

In a similar incident that occurred in Alipur on Saturday, a 43-year-old woman was an accomplice with her male friend and allegedly murdered her husband because he had forced her into flesh trade. She also claimed being physically and sexually abused by her husband. 

A day after the murder,  the woman went to the police and reported her husband missing. The following day, she told the police her husband's body was found at a cremation ground in north-west Delhi’s Khampur village.

Delhi police said the suspects took the victim to a cremation ground where the woman plied him with liquor and then murdered him with the help of her male friend. Both suspects were arrested by authorities on Monday. 

Old home socket with plugMLN_2306/Pixabay

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Murder#Rajasthan#Delhi Police#Alcoholic#Day Of The Dead#Dead Body#State Police#Sleeping Pills#Nachna#The Times Of India#Plugmln 2306#Man#Disappearance#Investigators#Aaskandra Village#Offence#Authorities#Criminal Conspiracy#120b
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Man Raped 14-Year-Old Relative In His Care And Abetted Suicide

Police in the northeast Indian state of Assam has arrested a college professor, Prabin Narzary, for raping and abetting the suicide of a 14-year-old girl in his care. The arrest took place after the girl died in the accused’s home. The girl’s family reported the death to the police after they were informed of a suicide note that she wrote to a friend. Police detained the accused and are conduction an investigation.
Sex CrimesInternational Business Times

7-Year-Old Raped, Strangled To Death By Neighbor After Luring Her To Nearby Field

In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her neighbor. Police arrested the accused Wednesady. On Monday, the accused, identified as 22-year-old Anand, approached the girl when her parents were not at home. He took her to a nearby field and raped the girl. Police said the girl's body was found dumped in a pit in a village in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The identity of the girl was not revealed.
Violent CrimesKULR8

Mother charged with the death of her four-year-old daughter

A mother has been charged with the death of her four-year-old daughter in Charlotte. On Friday, police say they found human remains believed to be that of the girl. Detectives had received reports that the four-year-old had not been seen for several months, and that foul plat may have been involved.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Man Doubting Wife's Fidelity Murders Minor Son, Daughter

A father in India brutally murdered his nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter following an infidelity dispute with his wife. The shocking double-murder incident happened Thursday, May 20, within the Mokama police station limits of rural Patna. The suspect, Kamal Nayan alias Chandan, and his wife lived in Kanhaipur village with...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Pursue Death Penalty for Mother Accused of Strangling 4-Year-Old Daughter ‘Until Her Heart Stopped’

A grand jury has returned a death penalty-eligible indictment against an Ohio mother charged with murdering her four-year-old daughter. Tianna Robinson, 25, of Springfield Township is charged with one count of aggravated murder with a death penalty specification in the April 21, 2021 death of her daughter Nahla Miller. Robinson is also charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering a child. According to Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph T. Deters, Robinson strangled Miller “until her heart stopped” on April 13, 2021. Miller languished for eight days in the hospital; she died when she was removed from life support.
Montgomery County, ALwvua23.com

Father Arrested in Death of Missing Baby

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The father of a missing infant in Alabama has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Caleb Whisnand, Sr. was arrested Wednesday just hours after making a public plea for information and the baby’s safe return. News outlets report that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said...
ReligionPosted by
Latin Times

Man Sells Roommate's Organs To Pastor For Ritual Purposes After Killing, Dismembering Friend

A Ughelli North man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend and roommate before selling the victim's vital organs to an unidentified pastor for ritual purposes. A neighbor of suspect Okpegboro Avwerosuo, 34, said the assailant had seemingly invited the victim to his home in the Sagbama area of Bayelsa State to become his business partner in a commuter motorcycle business.
Violent CrimesWTOP

Mother of missing DC infant no longer faces murder charge

Prosecutors are dropping the charge of felony murder against the mother of a missing 2-month-old baby who is presumed dead. The day before investigators believe that Kyon Jones died, mother Ladonia Boggs had a heated text exchange with the baby’s father about how she regretted having a child with him and asked him to take the boy.