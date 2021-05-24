Father Having Affair With Daughter-In-Law Electrocutes Son To Death

A man from Aaskandra village was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly electrocuting his son. Police in the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan also apprehended the man’s daughter-in-law after she was found to have had a hand in committing the crime. The victim, identified as Heera Lal, was electrocuted to death by his father Mukesh Kumar and his wife Parle, while he was asleep.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 25 but authorities only came to know about the crime on May 6.

Investigators who cracked the case said Kumar and Parle offered the victim a glass of lemon juice that was spiked with sleeping pills. The suspects then electrocuted Lal to his death after he passed out and hurriedly buried him the next day. Lal’s cousin took photographs of his dead body before he was buried.

The victim’s elder brother Bhomraj filed a complaint with the Nachna police station as he became suspicious of his brother’s cause of death after noticing the burns on Lal's body from the photos his cousin took.

Authorities registered the case under sections (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and exhumed the body for examination.

The Times of India reported circumstantial evidence led investigators to question Parle where she confessed about the state of her marriage. She said her husband was unemployed and was an alcoholic. He often used to pick fights which then drove her to have an illicit affair with her father-in-law.

In a similar incident that occurred in Alipur on Saturday, a 43-year-old woman was an accomplice with her male friend and allegedly murdered her husband because he had forced her into flesh trade. She also claimed being physically and sexually abused by her husband.

A day after the murder, the woman went to the police and reported her husband missing. The following day, she told the police her husband's body was found at a cremation ground in north-west Delhi’s Khampur village.

Delhi police said the suspects took the victim to a cremation ground where the woman plied him with liquor and then murdered him with the help of her male friend. Both suspects were arrested by authorities on Monday.

MLN_2306/Pixabay