“Late Show” To Resume Full Capacity Shows Starting in June

Colbert, whose show has been operating as A Late Show since the pandemic began is set to return as The Late Show on June 14, with a full, vaccinated audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. All audience members will be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated, while The Late Show staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19. "After more than a year and 205 episodes produced without a live audience, The Late Show is looking forward to safely welcoming fans back to The Ed Sullivan, which features the largest studio audience of any late night or sketch comedy series," CBS said in a statement. Colbert added in his own statement: “Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear. I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.” CBS' announcement comes two days after SNL had its first full audience of the season for its Season 46 finale.