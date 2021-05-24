newsbreak-logo
Homeless man who tried to rape, strangle Atlanta teacher also accused in 2nd attack, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Police say a homeless man who attacked and attempted to rape an Atlanta teacher has also been charged in a similar attack earlier this month.

Laquai Barrett, 31, was arrested May 20 after police say he attacked a woman outside her Buckhead gated community, dragged her into her garage and tried to rape and strangle her.

The victim, who gave her harrowing account to Channel 2 Action News, fought back and was able to run inside and trip her alarm system. Barrett stole her cell phone before running away and police were able to use an app on the victim’s phone to track him down and arrest him in a nearby park.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that Barrett is connected to a similar attack on My 3 on 5th Street.

Police have not given details of that attack. Neither victim is being identified.

Barrett has been charged with two counts of attempted rape and two counts of burglary, battery and aggravated assault.

“The dedicated investigators in the Special Victim’s Unit linked the suspect to a previous attack and demonstrate once again that we will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of violent criminals in Atlanta,” police said.

