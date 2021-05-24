Not even the Baldwin County emergency management director is immune from storm damage

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in South of the I-10 Corridor. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Gulf Shores, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach and Goulding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. South of the I-10 Corridor from southern Baldwin County to Destin is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.