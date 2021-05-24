newsbreak-logo
Not even the Baldwin County emergency management director is immune from storm damage

By Brendan Kirby
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) – When Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood talks about hurricanes now, he’s not just imparting professional expertise. He’s speaking from personal experience. Hood became a victim of Hurricane Sally last year when water flooded his Fairhope home. The damage was so extensive that he...

Robertsdale, AL
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Baldwin County, AL
#Emergency Management#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Preparedness#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Storm Damage#Storm Water#Water Damage#Hurricanes#Wala#Hurricane Sally#Repairs#Hurricane Ivan#Tropical Weather#Ala#Home#Kitchen#Doors#Immune
Baldwin County, ALutv44.com

Baldwin County residents raise safety concerns over derelict boats

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents are raising safety concerns over derelict boats along the Bon Secour River which they feel are eyesores and hazards. The picturesque scenery along the Bon Secour River is a nature lover's paradise, but those who love it are fighting to keep it from turning into a boat graveyard.
Baldwin County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Swimming advisories issued in Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Public Health is advising the public that two recent successive tests of swimming water quality at certain Baldwin County locations were poor. Swimming in this area may lead to an increased risk of illness. Monitoring will continue and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water, according to health officials.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

ADPH has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties

MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties. Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, Navy Cove and Dauphin Island Bay. The order by State Health Officer, Dr....
Baldwin County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

New USA Health facility in Baldwin County in limbo, as judge attempts to block

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A new USA Health facility planned for Baldwin County is in limbo after a law judge said the area doesn't need it. The Mapp Family Campus, which would specialize in pediatrics, neurosurgery and joint replacement would be build at the intersection of Hwy. 104 and 181 in Fairhope. It'd also be used for training and general wellness, among other things.
Baldwin County, ALWPMI

Police Officers needed as Baldwin County grows

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — As Baldwin County continues to grow in population the need for more police officers is imminent. It’s estimated training, salary and equipment runs about $70,000 per officer. Local leaders say they are confident the money and the math will add up but there could be other obstacles to overcome. Local leaders say they are confident and it’s because of the sales tax. The more people, the more they spend and more money is collected.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in South of the I-10 Corridor. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Gulf Shores, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach and Goulding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. South of the I-10 Corridor from southern Baldwin County to Destin is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Fairhope, ALWPMI

Fairhope residents fear county growth could be detrimental

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — As more and more people continue to move to Baldwin County, property owners are looking to cash in. Some longtime residents in one neighborhood are faced with the possibility of a massive development moving right next door. Residents living in the Rolling Oaks neighborhood and planning officials are beginning to butt heads.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Vaccine clinics continue in Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are still opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In Mobile, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street is hosting a walk-in clinic. You can get first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine today and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. First...
Montgomery County, ALwvua23.com

Montgomery Surpassed in Population by Baldwin County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Montgomery County has been surpassed in population by fast-growing Baldwin County, home to the state’s largest beach communities and towns along Mobile Bay’s eastern shore. Al.com reports that new estimates released by the Census Bureau show that with a population that dropped by 5,000 people to...
Baldwin County, ALWEAR

Death investigation underway in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WEAR) — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office confirms they are investigating a death in Elberta. Details are limited due to pending notification of kin, the sheriff's office says. The cause of death or the identify of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story....
Perdido, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper warns beach visitors about Perdido Pass sewage spill

Mobile Baykeeper is warning swimmers of a sewage spill into Perdido Pass in Baldwin County. After a contractor hit a line in Orange Beach on May 6, approximately 90,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Perdido Pass for two hours before the spill was stopped. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend people don't swim on the beach bordering the pass through Friday.