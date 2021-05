The top 4 took the stage during the epic ‘American Idol’ semi-finals. After stellar performances all around, one contestant was sent home as the top 3 were announced. At the start of the show, Ryan Seacrest addressed that Caleb Kennedy would no longer be a part of the competition. The top 4 — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop, and Chayce Beckham — will take the stage to sing the songs of their personal idols, new singles, and more. Finneas is the mentor this week. By the end of the night, your Idol top 4 will be the top 3.