POTUS

Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Records Woman Shouting Expletives At Him

By Frank Diez
wabcradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen recorded a supporter of the former President shouting expletives at him while jogging in Central Park on Monday. Cohen, who’s a key witness in multiple investigations into Trump, told the Daily News he was walking in the park when the jogger flipped him off and dropped a “barrage of F bombs” at him. Cohen then pulled out his phone and ran after the heckler to catch her on video.

