Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Records Woman Shouting Expletives At Him

After speaking to MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber about the ongoing criminal probe into the Trump Organization, Jennifer Weisselberg – Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law – says she is facing retaliation. Jennifer Weisselberg says the Trump Org CFO is behind a push to evict her from her apartment, claiming that it is retribution for speaking out. Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Daniel Alonso, former SDNY prosecutor Nick Akerman, and The New York Times's Emily Bazelon to discuss how this could affect the ongoing probe and what this move signals about the Trump camp's mindset.